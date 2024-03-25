Transgender's Delegation Meets Mayor LMC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The delegation of transgender led by Samran and Priya met with Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar, at his office on Monday.
The delegation apprised for Jobs quota and financial assistance through Benazir Income Support Program(BISP). During meeting, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar reminded the delegation that the municipal corporation will take necessary steps to solve the legitimate problems of transgender and send a letter to the relevant authorities to allocate the quota in Jobs of Khawaja Sarah (Transgender's).
Talking to the media on this occasion, Samran and Priya said that there are many problems of Khwaja Sarah of Larkana which have not been resolved till today. They said that, the national identity cards of transgender have been issued.
They should also be given jobs under the quota in the big cities of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. They should be included in the Benazir income support program and provided with assistance. Special attention should be paid to human rights;hopefully our problems will be solved on a priority basis, they added.
