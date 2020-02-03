Transgenders' group registered a company with Security and Exchange commission of Pakistan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A group of Transgenders has registered its own company "" The transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan (Private) Limited" with the Security and Exchange commission of Pakistan for the first time in the history to extend jobs facilities for transgenders community.

Talking to APP here on Monday ,Transgender rights activist said that the implementation on the transgender rights Act, 2018 is underway and the very first time in the history of the country the Transgender has registered company for the sake of jobs.

She further added that it would safe the transgender from bagging and abuse.

She also said that the government should take steps to provide the opportunity for them with Public Private Partnership, She added.

While,these developments for the transgender community has risen to take on jobs like school teachers and principals, accountants, receptionists, police-officers, even a news anchor and similar white-collar jobs, She further added.