UrduPoint.com

Transgenders Part Of Society, Should Be Given Full Rights: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Transgenders part of society, should be given full rights: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi said transgenders were part of the society and they should be given full rights.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mashaykh the other day, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, clarified that religious and political parties were not against the transgenders' rights but they had valid objection on a sub-section of the act which allowed anyone to formally register his/her gender based on self-perceived identity without any approval.

"We welcome the bill and amendments prepared by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) with reference to the Transgender Act," he said, adding the responsibility was on the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's shoulder as his party was the largest religious and political party in the parliament.

He said the bill was passed four years ago and the government's proposal to form a joint committee for amendments in the bill was a step in the right direction.

He said the Constitution did not allow any law contrary to Islamic Shari'ah as the Transgender Act had shortcomings on the part of all. "We should all admit that everyone remained ignorant about approval of the bill four years back," he maintained.

Ashrafi said the law minister had proposed to form a joint committee to redress the Transgender Act's sections opposing the Constitution and Islamic Shari'ah.

Expressing condolence on the death of prominent religious scholar Al-Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi, he said his services to islam and Muslim Ummah could not be forgotten.

On the occasion, he was flanked by Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasim and others religious scholars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Law Minister Middle East Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

6 minutes ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

3 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

4 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.