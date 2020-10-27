Transgenders protest against violence against fellow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A group of transgenders staged a protest demonstration against violence against their fellow at Nawan Shehr Chowk here on Tuesday.

The protestors led by Haji Nargis and Shabana Shaheen recorded their protest to show solidarity with sit in of their fellows in Faisalabad.

They said that hair of their colleague was cut besides torture, adding that "Tehreek-Tahafuz Khajasara" demands arrest of accused and award them exemplary punishment.

The protestors said that they would continue struggle for rights of transgender.