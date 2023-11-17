Open Menu

Transgenders Receive Driving Licenses

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Transgenders receive driving licenses

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Attock region, DSP Tahir Abbas on Friday said that transgenders had received driving licenses for automobiles and motorcycles for the first time in Attock's history, providing them with a means of earning a living with dignity.

Since the establishment of Tahaffuz Centre for Vulnerable Transgender, the members of transgender community are now receiving learner permits in police lines, he added.

Talking to media persons, he said that Attock Traffic Police, on special orders by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, had started a transformative initiative by granting driving licenses to transgenders, allowing them to find respectable employment.

"Hopefully, the steps would help resolve the transgenders' financial hardships," he added.

