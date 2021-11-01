Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year record from the Punjab govt

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2021) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court has sought ten years record of the transgenders’ recruitment with public departments from the Punjab government.

The judge has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police to come up with replies on the next date of hearing.

Guru Nawaz alias Aashi had moved the petition through Advocate Shahbaz Jandran, submitting that they were not being recruited with the public sector departments. The petitioner said that they were facing discrimination.

The counsel for the petitioner also argued that Articles 4, 18, and 25 of the country’s Constitution provide “a shield against any kind of discrimination especially in respect to a job or profession to earn a livelihood.”

He argued, “But the act of the respondents not to allow transgenders to compete with the other applicants is the violation of the said provisions of the Constitution,”.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court issued notices to the official respondents – the Punjab government, chief secretary, and inspector-general –and directed them to file their report before the next hearing.

Previously, the bench had appointed a senior lawyer, Dr Mazhar Ilahi, as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter that involves “important questions of public importance.”

The court had also appointed Advocate Afzal Ali Sahi and Professor Dr. Naeem, the head of Islamic Studies department of GC University, as amicus curies in the matter.

The judge had observed that this is an important matter of public interest. The court adjourned further hearing till November 29.