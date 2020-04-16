Transgenders starts food relief drive to serve own community

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Like other segments of the society, transgenders in collaboration with various organizations are going to start food relief drive to serve their own community residing in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Nayab Ali, a transgender social activist, Thursday said the transgender community was facing hardships due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic so they had decided to help their community members which were approximately 1,521 in numbers in this trying time.

She informed that data had already been compiled and now they had to provide ration at their doorsteps. She also thanked the organizations providing their helping hands in this noble cause.

More Stories From Pakistan

