MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Jatoi Police have traced a dacoity bid and arrested two accused, recovering looted goods worth Rs 1.8 million.

The goods were returned to the rightful owner, a transgender named Muhammad Furqan alias Mian Titli.

The arrest was made under the supervision of SHO Muhammad Adnan, who lauded the efforts of his team in cracking down on criminal elements. The accused, Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Waqas, were arrested during interrogation after police traced the dacoity bid.

The looted goods included three tolas of gold ornaments, Rs six lakh cash, and other items. Mian Titli hailed the District Police Officer Syed Hussnain Haider and SHO Adnan and his team for their prompt action and recovery of the stolen goods.

APP/shn-sak

1605 hrs