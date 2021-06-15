Transgenders to be offered evening schooling for two hours: Dr Ehtisham Anwar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Education Department of South Punjab is going to launch a pilot project under which transgenders will be taught for a couple of hours in the evening to make them useful citizens.

Secretary Education, Ehtisham Anwar disclosed this during a meeting of education department officials here. He informed that the topic of gender studies would be introduced in Pakistan Studies from class 4th to middle standard for which all stakeholders of Single National Curriculum (SNC) will be written letters.

He constituted a task force comprising DPI (elementary) Tahira Perveen, Deputy Secretary (secondary) Khawaja Mazarul Haq, CEO of District Education Authority Shamshar Khan, SO Hina Chaudhary and Pakistan's first transgender M.

Phil Ayesha.

It will coordinate with NGOs working for trans community, suggest syllabus, location for schools, timings and availability of Waseela and Health cards to it, the secretary said and added that unfortunately transgenders discontinue education owing to biased attitude and other hardships they have to face.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Addl Secretary (Admin) Atta ul-Haq, DHA CEO Shamsher Khan and others.