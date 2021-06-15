UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgenders To Be Offered Evening Schooling For Two Hours: Dr Ehtisham Anwar

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Transgenders to be offered evening schooling for two hours: Dr Ehtisham Anwar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Education Department of South Punjab is going to launch a pilot project under which transgenders will be taught for a couple of hours in the evening to make them useful citizens.

Secretary Education, Ehtisham Anwar disclosed this during a meeting of education department officials here. He informed that the topic of gender studies would be introduced in Pakistan Studies from class 4th to middle standard for which all stakeholders of Single National Curriculum (SNC) will be written letters.

He constituted a task force comprising DPI (elementary) Tahira Perveen, Deputy Secretary (secondary) Khawaja Mazarul Haq, CEO of District Education Authority Shamshar Khan, SO Hina Chaudhary and Pakistan's first transgender M.

Phil Ayesha.

It will coordinate with NGOs working for trans community, suggest syllabus, location for schools, timings and availability of Waseela and Health cards to it, the secretary said and added that unfortunately transgenders discontinue education owing to biased attitude and other hardships they have to face.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Addl Secretary (Admin) Atta ul-Haq, DHA CEO Shamsher Khan and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

23 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

40 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

41 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesnâ€™t seem fan of Coca Cola

53 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.