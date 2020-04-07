UrduPoint.com
Transgenders To Support Their Community During COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

The transgender community in collaboration with different organizations would support their community in twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, during lock down imposed due to COVID-19

Nayab Ali Transgender activist here on Tuesday while talking to APP said that transgenders were a part of community and," we are committed to provide them with all possible help in such crisis.

" She said the support would be provided to the most vulnerable trans people those who rely on the informal economy.

Nonetheless, transgender people face high levels of discrimination and violence but the government ensured that all healthcare services related to COVID-19 would be provided without stigma and discrimination, she added.

Nayab informed that she has focused for trans people in welfare programming to sustain their health and livelihood throughout the crisis.

