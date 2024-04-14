Transgender's Tortured Body Found In Bahawalnagar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A transgender person's tortured body was discovered close to Chak Madrasa's Saim Canal on Sunday.
According to police sources, eunuch Babli was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a rope around her neck in her house.
The deceased's face and body bear evidence of torture.
The Madrasa Police Station and the Crime Scene Unit team arrived at the scene, took the body and immediately began gathering evidence.
Later, the the body was moved to the hospital for autopsy.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Sweet Fest on Sweet Eid” delights Pakistan’s expats in Sharjah3 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses wheat advisory in view of weather conditions13 minutes ago
-
PPA strongly condemns attack on Prof Sajid Mustafa13 minutes ago
-
Adil Raja loses crucial stage of defamation case to Brig (R) Rashid Naseer13 minutes ago
-
WASA launches connection detachment drive for defaulters23 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan reviews law&order23 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 8.5mln grants23 minutes ago
-
Police provide complete security to churches, parks on Sunday23 minutes ago
-
Price controller revises bread loaf (Naan/Tandoori Roti) rates23 minutes ago
-
Lahorites turn to recreational areas to enjoy weather33 minutes ago
-
Zahir Shah Toru calls peace, education essential for development in KP33 minutes ago
-
Rescue staff continues training sessions to operate air ambulance33 minutes ago