BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A transgender person's tortured body was discovered close to Chak Madrasa's Saim Canal on Sunday.

According to police sources, eunuch Babli was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a rope around her neck in her house.

The deceased's face and body bear evidence of torture.

The Madrasa Police Station and the Crime Scene Unit team arrived at the scene, took the body and immediately began gathering evidence.

Later, the the body was moved to the hospital for autopsy.