Transgenic Technology vital for enhancing cotton production: Dr Zahid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Zahid Mehmood Chaudhary, said that transgenic technology was vital for promotion of cotton in the country.

Under this technology, new varieties of cotton could have high resistance against climate change and similarly there would be more productivity, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that Federal government constituted a special committee to work on promotion of cotton. He said that he was also part of the committee.

Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah is also member of the 13 members committee, he added.

The committee would deliberate different ways and means to enhance cotton production in the country. New genes of cotton would be developed. The new varieties could also deliver amid shortage of water. Similarly, the new varieties under Transgenic Technology would offer more production, he stated.