Transition Officer inspects municipal services on routes mourning procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Transition Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi along with Chairman Sohrab Goth Lala Raheem, Chairman Chensar Goth Farhan Ghani inspected the provision of municipal services on the routes of Imambargahs and processions here on Wednesday.

They inspected road carpeting work at Mehfil-e-Murtaza Tariq Road and other municipal works at Ahsanabad, Aziz Brohi Goth and Allah Bakhsh Goth.

On this occasion, Naveed Kolachi said that he is in contact with the town chairmen in the district East and steps are being taken keeping in mind their consultation.

The town chairmen are playing an active role in providing municipal services in Muharram-ul-Haram and arrangements have been completed to a large extent before Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that the departments will remain alert in Muharram-ul-Haram regarding municipal affairs.