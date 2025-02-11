Transition to a plastic-free environment vital to save aquatic resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The escalating environmental challenges caused by plastic waste has reached alarming levels globally, creating a severe threat to humans, wildlife, and aquatic life.

Experts are now raising concerns that if the current rates of plastic dumping continue, the next few decades may witness a drastic decline in fish populations and marine biodiversity that will lead to hunger and starvation.

According to UN Environment Program, every year, approximately 500 billion plastic bags are used worldwide, with 50% of them being one-time-use products.

Likewise, around 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans, rivers, and canals annually – equivalent to a garbage truck full of waste every minute.

Despite this, only 14% of plastic bags are recycled, with the remainder finding its way into the environment, including our oceans, soils, and waterways.

Dr. Khaista Gul, a senior analyst at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), highlighted that polythene bags have been a major contributor to plastic pollution since their introduction in the 1960s in Pakistan.

In Pakistan alone, he said that millions of plastic bags are produced annually, contributing to about 9% of the country's plastic waste, which totals about 30 million tons of solid waste per year.

Approximately 6,000 plastic factories operate across the country, with the majority of them in Punjab (60%), followed by Sindh (30%), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (7%), and Balochistan (3%). Peshawar alone is home to 18 registered plastic manufacturing companies and numerous unregistered ones.

To mitigate the impact of plastic waste, he said these manufacturers have been instructed to use a chemical called "D2W," which attracts bacteria to help break down plastic more easily within a few years.

Dr. Gul pointed out that black polythene bags are particularly hazardous because they are reused without proper recycling, posing significant health risks to humans, especially causing digestive issues, infections, and even premature births.

Polythene bags take anywhere from 100 to 1,500 years to decompose, causing lasting harm to ecosystems. Furthermore, microplastics—small particles of plastic too tiny to be seen by the naked eye—are becoming an increasing concern.

These microplastics can infiltrate the air, water, and food chains, affecting not only marine life but also terrestrial creatures, including humans.

He warned of the severe health risks posed by microplastic particles, which can lead to cancers, developmental issues in children, endocrine disruption, and even obesity in both humans and animals. Animals are particularly vulnerable to polythene bags, often ingesting them accidentally, which can cause malnutrition and death due to blockages in their digestive systems.

Beyond posing a direct threat to human health and wildlife, he said non-biodegradable plastic bags also create a significant burden on waste management systems.

"Many plastic bags end up in landfills, sewers, or open garbage dumps, disrupting sewage systems, increasing the likelihood of flash floods, and raising the cost of municipal services. The increasing plastic waste in rivers such as Kabul and Swat has also placed local fish species, like the Mahsher and Trout, in danger."

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has imposed a ban on the use and sale of non-biodegradable plastic bags. Crackdown against plastic factories that violate this ban, with operations focusing on areas like Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Malakand were recently conducted.

Some factories in Dir Lower and Hayatabad Industrial Estate in Peshawar have already been shut down, and plastic bags found to be non-compliant with regulations are being confiscated.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to phase out polythene bags and replace them with more sustainable alternatives.

Afsar Khan, Director of EPA, emphasized that companies violating government regulations would face serious consequences, including hefty fines or even imprisonment.

He also stressed the need for large-scale investments in infrastructure to turn plastic waste into energy, noting that approximately Rs 50 million would be required to set up a waste-to-energy plant capable of generating 5 megawatts of electricity.

Local industries are being encouraged to shift towards biodegradable plastics, and the government is also working to enhance waste management capabilities to facilitate the swift disposal of plastic waste.

Furthermore, local councils and waste management companies are being asked to engage communities in raising awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution.

The experts said the role of media in this battle against plastic pollution is critical and underscored the need of mass awareness campaigns and educational programs can go a long way in sensitizing consumers about the importance of switching to biodegradable alternatives and ensuring proper disposal practices.

With the active involvement of consumers, local industries, and governmental support, the transition to a plastic-free environment is achievable.

As the world faces the long-term consequences of plastic pollution, it is imperative that we take action now to ensure a cleaner, safer, and healthier planet for future generations.

APP/fam