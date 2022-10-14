UrduPoint.com

Transmission, Generation Of Electricity Restored: Power Division

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Transmission, generation of electricity restored: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry for Power Division on Friday said that electricity transmission and generation have been restored across the country adding that only routine power load-shedding is being carried.

"Alhamdolillah, electricity transmission and generation have been restored across Pakistan including restoration of full supply from national grid to Karachi," said a statement issued here.

Power Division and NTDC and National Power Control Centre made possible prompt restoration, it further said.



