UrduPoint.com

Transmission Of ARY, Bol News Suspended For Three Days: PEMRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Transmission of ARY, Bol news suspended for three days: PEMRA

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday suspended the transmission of two private news channels ARY and Bol news for three days for not installing time delay mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday suspended the transmission of two private news channels ARY and Bol news for three days for not installing time delay mechanism.

According to a press release, both the tv channels were continuing their broadcast without installing any effective time delay mechanism in violation of the directives to do so.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of both the channels were summoned for personal hearing but they preferred submitting only written replies of the notices.

According to the press release, Pemra has issued orders to cable operators and distribution networks not to air both the channels for three days after finding their written replies as unsatisfactory.

The released recalled that that the authority had directed TV channels on September 5 to implement the verdict of apex court and PEMRA laws, while informing the authority about the progress made on installing time-delay mechanism to enable authority to issue orders related to live broadcast after confirming the installation.

Pemra warned strict legal action for airing any content against the state institutions and called for employing a time-delay mechanism to avoid any punitive actions in the future.

Any channel having no time delay mechanism would not be allowed to cover public event live.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Bol Progress September Media Event TV Court

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

23 seconds ago
 Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

25 seconds ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During ..

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - ..

2 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.