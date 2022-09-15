Transmission of ARY, Bol news suspended for three days: PEMRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday suspended the transmission of two private news channels ARY and Bol news for three days for not installing time delay mechanism.

According to a press release, both the tv channels were continuing their broadcast without installing any effective time delay mechanism in violation of the directives to do so.

The Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of both the channels were summoned for personal hearing but they preferred submitting only written replies of the notices.

According to the press release, Pemra has issued orders to cable operators and distribution networks not to air both the channels for three days after finding their written replies as unsatisfactory.

The released recalled that that the authority had directed TV channels on September 5 to implement the verdict of apex court and PEMRA laws, while informing the authority about the progress made on installing time-delay mechanism to enable authority to issue orders related to live broadcast after confirming the installation.

Pemra warned strict legal action for airing any content against the state institutions and called for employing a time-delay mechanism to avoid any punitive actions in the future.

Any channel having no time delay mechanism would not be allowed to cover public event live.