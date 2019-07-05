UrduPoint.com
Transmission System Fully Stable: LESCO

The electricity transmission system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) was fully stable, according to official sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The electricity transmission system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) was fully stable, according to official sources.

LESCO sources said on Friday that electricity supply in the provincial capital and entire Lahore region had been continuing as per routine.

Sources said LESCO was getting electricity as per its demand, adding that in entire Lahore region, electricity loadshedding and load management was not being carried out except for in category 4 and 5.

LESCO consumers have been requested to contact relevant sub-division and toll free number 118 in case of any complaint, sources added.

