Transmission Tower Collapses Between Thatta, Sajawal Due To Strong Winds, Power Supply Suspends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Due to intense stormy winds, Transmission Tower No. 100 along the 132 KV Thatta-Sujawal transmission line has collapsed.

According to a spokesperson of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) the falling tower has disrupted electricity supply to Sujawal and Laadiyoon grid stations.

As soon as information was received, on the directives of HESCO Chief Muzaffar Ali Abbasi, Chief Operating Officer Abdul Ghaffoor Shaikh, P.D GSC Maqsood Ahmed Korejo and S.E GSO Ramesh Kumar along with heavy machinery and technical staff reached the site and started installation of the tower.

The HESCO spokesperson mentioned that the installation work will be completed soon, and the electricity supply to the affected areas will be restored promptly.

