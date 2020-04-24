UrduPoint.com
Transparency AC Visit Distribution Centers In Remote Areas Of Abbottabad

Fri 24th April 2020

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, the District Administration and Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Abbottabad paid a surprised visit to the remote areas of Abbottabad District before Ramazan in order to monitor the transparency of the distribution among poor, needy and genuine families

The visited the Ehsaas Emergency Centers, setup at Government Higher Secondary school Baravit and Government High School Nable to provide funds to the people of Moliya and Bakot, especially women, at the nearest station to them.

They also met with families, specially women were there representing their respective families and asked them about the receiving full amount of Rs. 12000. On behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III was present at Abbottabad and Tehsil Revenue Staff Centers and supervised the distribution of funds among the people.

The district administration is making every effort to ensure that people can transfer funds to their nearest places. However, citizens are requested to ensure strict implementation of safety measures to prevent corona.

