Transparency Being Assured In Land Allotment: Director

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Director (Revenue), Cholistan Development Authority, Chaudhary Abdul Ghaffar has said that transparency was being assured in allotment of land in Cholistan area.

Talking to media persons at his office, he said that process of allotment of land to the applicant was underway, adding that transparency was being assured in the allotment process.

He said that "approach and nepotism culture" had been rejected in the process of land allotment by Cholistan Development Authority.

He said that land mafia was not allowed to get their personal gains in the allotment process. "Land in Cholistan is being allotted to only those who genuinely deserve for it," he said.

He said that applicants could directly submit their applications for land allotment with the office of Director (Revenue), Cholistan Development Authority.

He said that action was being taken against those who were involved in fraud of land allotment. "There are black sheeps but we have been taking action against them," he said.

