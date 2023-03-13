UrduPoint.com

Transparency Being Ensured In All World Bank-supported Projects: Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that transparency and standard are being taken care of in all the development projects supported by the World Bank

He was talking to a high-level delegation led by World Bank Director South Asia John A. Rome, in his office, said a statement.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Chief Officer Water Board Salahuddin were present on the occasion while Project Director of SWEEP Zubair Chana participated through video link.

A briefing was given regarding the development projects being carried out by the World Bank.

The minister assured the delegation that all development projects are being completed as per target.

It was decided in the meeting that all the development projects under the World Bank will be completed by the team of the World Bank and the Government of Sindh in a joint and mutual consultation, while the World Bank will be kept satisfied in all respects.

