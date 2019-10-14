Transparency demanded in implementation of job quota for disabled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The visually impaired members of Karachi Association for Welfare of Special Persons (KAWSP) have called for absolute transparency in the implementation of 5% job quota announced by the Sindh Government for physically impaired people.

Talking to APP here on Monday on the eve of World White Cane Safety Day, celebrated on October 15 every year, they said steady increase in the number of blind or visually impaired individuals acquiring hi-tech skills and academic excellence was yet to be acknowledged at the state level.

"A formal appreciation is not enough and this ought to be translated into meaningful action," said Umar Farooq mentioning that the day is to celebrate achievements of those inflicted with blindness and using white cane as a tool for their mobility.

The gentleman holding a masters degree in urdu literature from Karachi University besides B.Ed from Allama Iqbal University was presently serving as a telephone operator at a private university.

Citing his situation a reflection of rampant apathy towards people with disabilities who otherwise might be intellectually as well as academically competent enough to actively contribute to the society, he said social support is needed at every level.

"I am very much disappointed by the current authorities of the PPP government in Sindh who simply have ignored the fact that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced two percent quota and actually ensured that we are accommodated in departments in accordance to our qualifications and capacities," said Farooq.

To a query about the recent raise of the job quota from two percent to five percent, he said more than 1000 visually and physically impaired submitted their applications and also appeared for interviews held a few months ago at the Sindh Secretariat.

"None of us has till date been intimated about results of the exercise but different ministers could be witnessed announcing that disabled have been accommodated in jobs specially created for them," he said.

Seeking authenticity for such claims, he feared that non deserving or those with false claim about their impairment may had been offered jobs.

Muhammad Zubair Siddiqui, General Secretary of KAWSP, supplementing to what Umar Farooq said it was in 1996 that he was offered a job in the provincial police department in accordance to his L.L.B degree.

"This was BB's government and I being a visually impaired was offered job on special quota with due regard for my academic qualification and intellectual capacities," said Siddiqui.

About his nature of job, he said it is mainly to focus on legal aspects of cases registered with equal attention to contribute towards conciliation process between the two parties.

"Unfortunately with little attention towards "braille" and absence of concerned teachers in our schools and colleges this opportunity is also being fast closed," he complained.

"Post are vacant for braille teachers in our academic institutions with little effort made to fill them after retirement of subject teachers," elaborated the two gentlemen mentioning that students are no more going to learn the skill that continues to be offered as an optional subject at intermediate levels or above.

The two representatives of visually impaired members of the society also paid tribute to former president Ziaul Haq (late) for being sensitive towards the plight of special people.

"We direly needed sensitive souls like Benazir Bhutto and Ziaul Haq who realized our plight and tried to make meaningfuldifference in our lives," said Umar Farooq.