Transparency Ensured In Medical Universities’ Finances: Kh Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasised his commitment to transparency in the financial affairs of medical universities while presiding over a syndicate meeting at Rawalpindi Medical University on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the agenda items presented by the concerned officers.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Rawalpindi Medical University had been directed to organise a meeting of allied health professionals soon, underlining the government’s focus on advancing quality research in Punjab’s medical universities. He added that the Punjab government is committed to providing quality education in government medical universities and directed improvements in sanitation arrangements in public hospitals.

During the meeting, the syndicate approved the introduction of a Social Sciences curriculum in Medicine at Rawalpindi Medical University, along with various Ph.D. programs.

The session was attended by Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Deputy Secretary Budget Hamad Al Arab, and other officials. Through a video link, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Prof. Muhammad Umar, along with faculty members and syndicate members, also participated.

