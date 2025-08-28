Transparency Ensured in Salary Payments: Treasury Officer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Treasury Officer Mir Ahmad Babar has assured timely release of salaries for newly recruited employees across various departments, including contract and SSB teachers. He said that no hurdles or delays in the process will be tolerated.

Speaking to the media, he stated that staff members are working day and night, even on weekends, to clear the backlog of pending cases and address genuine complaints.

He added that incomplete documents submitted by departments will not be excused and stressed that no injustice against employees will be allowed.

The officer further emphasized that all government funds are being utilized strictly under prescribed rules, with transparent release of HR forms, project bills, and departmental budgets. He said scrutiny of submitted bills is being ensured to guarantee financial discipline and transparency at the district level.