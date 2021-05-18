UrduPoint.com
Transparency Hallmark Of PTI Govt: CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

Transparency hallmark of PTI govt: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that transparency is the hallmark of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he made it clear that no one would be allowed to indulge in any sort of corruption.

Corruption was intolerable at any level, he emphasised adding that those indulging in any corrupt practices would be made a example through legal course of action. Gone are the days when the corrupt were patronised and their misdeeds were provided a cover, he added.

The chief minister said that the PTI government was following a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and the fuss created by the opposition currently was nothing more than hypocrisy, he added.

