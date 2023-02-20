Transparency, impartiality pre-requisites for effective public service delivery, good governance: Dr Ijaz Munir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Rector of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Dr Ijaz Munir here Monday said that bureaucracy must adhere to the core values of transparency, impartiality and integrity, which are prerequisites for effective public service delivery and good governance.

"Public servants will have to adapt themselves to the changing world and its associated challenges," he said while addressing the joint session of the officers from different national and provincial groups and cadres including senior management course, mid-career management course, junior command course of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and revenue officers of KP at National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar.

In his keynote address, Dr Ijaz Munir said the emerging requirements were compelling us as a nation to transform the civil service by equipping it with new skills and competencies coupled with a specific focus on significant attitudinal changes and behavioural adjustment to resolve the economic challenges.

"To me, this transition is inevitable," he said, adding institutional performance was dependent upon the quality of the human resource. The multifaceted challenges could be best overcome by creating better human resources and institutional transformation with the spirit of high standards of professionalism and the requisite skills.

While highlighting the role of NSPP and its constituent units, the Rector pointed out that NSPP, being a premier national institution in the country for in-service training of the civil bureaucracy, is focusing on knowledge, skills and attitudes, which enable the trainee officers to know about the modern management concepts, polish their requisite skills and develop an aptitude for evidence-based decisions.

ICT interventions in public service contribute to better service delivery, therefore, the training design of NSPP also gives greater value to developing the technical skills of the participants through modern techniques.

Apart from the different modules on important public policy areas, the best available resource persons from public and private sectors are engaged to impart knowledge and share their expertise with the trainee officers.

Dr Ijaz Munir stressed on civil servants to give time to people visiting their offices for the resolution of their problems and deal with them with empathy and politeness.

He observed that civil servants should not look for past precedents but rather set their own precedents by addressing people's issues under the law swiftly, adding that civil servants can revisit any rule in case it creates hurdles in the way of public service delivery.

He advised the civil servants to take initiative and make themselves an asset to the organization rather than a liability, adding they would certainly get the choice posting once they prove their metal before the government.

Dr. Ijaz Munir thanked the Director General NIM/PARD/PPSA Cap (R) Usman Gul and the management and appreciated the efforts of NIM Peshawar for imparting quality training to the public servants from the Federal government, the four provinces including AJK and GB. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly launched Khyber Journal of Public Policy which is an initiative of NIM Peshawar.

Ijaz Munir said that launching such a prestigious journal was a laudable initiative of NIM Peshawar that will be a source of disseminating the research outputs of the officers through publications of their research papers on public policy and governance milieu in the country.

Dr. Muqeemul islam Soharwardy, Chief Instructor MCMC briefed the chief guest on the objectives of the journal and its significance in terms of a forum for discourse on public policy issues in the country.

Dr. Ijaz Munir also inaugurated the completion of the NIM Complex and visited the newly completed infrastructure schemes and facilities for trainees. He also planted a sapling on the lawn of the NIM.

Director General Usman Gul thanked the Rector NSPP for visiting NIM Peshawar. Usman Gul while appreciating the cooperation of NSSP said such training programs would immensely help in the capacity building of civil officers and enhance their professional competence.