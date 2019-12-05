Transparency in award distributions to promote national solidarity: Governor Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said ensuring high quality and transparency in award distribution in sports would promote national solidarity as well as enhance public confidence in the associations and the provision of awards among player means to acknowledge their ability and performances.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of 17th Sports Award 2019, said a press release issued here. Provincial Minister Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Qadir Nahil, Baba-i-Sports Atta Muhmmad Kakar, Director General (DG) Sports and other players were present on the occasion.

The Governor also paid rich tribute to the players and sports associations for provision of sport activities, saying he was pleased to attend the ceremony of those players who had proved their might at national level games.

He said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to address the problems of players in order to promote sporting activities at district level in the province and to enhance talent of local players for international games.

The Governor also assured the players that he would take measures to resolve their problems for development of sports activities in the province.

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor Balochistan distributed awards, prizes and shields among players including national, international known players and the organizers.