UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transparency In Award Distributions To Promote National Solidarity: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Transparency in award distributions to promote national solidarity: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said ensuring high quality and transparency in award distribution in sports would promote national solidarity as well as enhance public confidence in the associations and the provision of awards among player means to acknowledge their ability and performances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said ensuring high quality and transparency in award distribution in sports would promote national solidarity as well as enhance public confidence in the associations and the provision of awards among player means to acknowledge their ability and performances.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of 17th Sports Award 2019, said a press release issued here. Provincial Minister Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Qadir Nahil, Baba-i-Sports Atta Muhmmad Kakar, Director General (DG) Sports and other players were present on the occasion.

The Governor also paid rich tribute to the players and sports associations for provision of sport activities, saying he was pleased to attend the ceremony of those players who had proved their might at national level games.

He said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to address the problems of players in order to promote sporting activities at district level in the province and to enhance talent of local players for international games.

The Governor also assured the players that he would take measures to resolve their problems for development of sports activities in the province.

At the end of the ceremony, the Governor Balochistan distributed awards, prizes and shields among players including national, international known players and the organizers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Sports Provincial Assembly 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

16 minutes ago

Contributions of 26,391 volunteers saved AED36 mn ..

31 minutes ago

Lecture on Allama Iqbal held at Punjab University ..

7 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 370 points to close ..

9 seconds ago

WAPDA all set to commence Diamer Basha dam constru ..

11 seconds ago

Govt. to support USF's initiatives for socio-econo ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.