Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said transparency in elections was the strength of democracy.

In a tweet, he said opposition's outcry on the step to ensure transparency in the Senate elections was beyond comprehension.

He said by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have made it clear that they did not want to end use of money in politics.