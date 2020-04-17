Transparency in use of Corona Emergency Relief Fund is fully ensured says Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that transparency in use of the Corona Emergency Relief Fund was being fully ensured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that transparency in use of the Corona Emergency Relief Fund was being fully ensured.

In a statement on Friday, he said that a highly credible committee comprising of Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Mushtaq Chhapra and Faisal Edhi, besides Sindh Chief Secretary and Secretary Finance was looking after all the matters related to the expenditure of this fund.

He said that funds were being spent honestly among the deserving people who had been affected by the lock down.

Nasir Shah said that all the funds released so far had been given to the Deputy Commissioners so that they could ensure the distribution of rations to all the needy people in their respective districts. External and internal audits had also been arranged to maintain transparency of all funding expenditures, he said.

The Sindh government was grateful to all those who generously donated donations to the Corona Emergency Relief Fund, the Minister said.

Provincial Information Minister said that in a couple of days, businessmen would meet Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding that, various proposals were under consideration about opening of the businesses, which would be finalized after consultations.

He said that the clerics and all the religious scholars were also being approached to seek guidance regarding congregation prayers in the mosques.

The Minister also appealed to the people to stay at their homes and adopt social distancing as a protection and avoid go out unnecessarily,besides cooperating with the Sindh government in getting rid of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nasir Shah also thanked all the religious scholars and the people as they followed the government's measures to observed strict lock down against the virus from 12pm to 3pm on Friday..