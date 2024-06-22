- Home
Transparency International Calls For Adoption, Enforcement Of Whistleblower Protection Laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has stressed upon parliamentarians at Federal and provincial levels to give attention attention towards the enactment of Whistleblower Protection Acts in the country.
In a press statement issued here on Saturday, TI Pakistan noted that effective whistleblower protection laws are essential for the progress of integrity, eliminating corruption from the country and fostering an environment where citizens can report misconduct without fear of retaliation. TI Pakistan further highlighted that the Government of Pakistan ratified the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2007.
Articles 8.4 and 13.2 of UNCAC mandate governments to implement legal measures that protect whistleblowers, the statement added.
To ensure compliance with UNCAC provisions, TI Pakistan called on the federal government and the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan to enact laws regarding the reporting and protection of whistle-blowers, which include adequate reporting mechanisms and protective measures, in line with the UNCAC requirements.
TI Pakistan has also highlighted that there have been attempts to introduce whistleblower protection legislation in the past, including in May 2019, when Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act, 2019 bill was presented in the National Assembly, however, it was later withdrawn.
TI Pakistan further emphasised that while the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Act 2016, the province must establish Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission as mandated under Section 3 of the Act.
