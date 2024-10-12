Transparency International release recommendations for Pakistan’s First Carbon Credits Guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Transparency International has released recommendations for Pakistan’s First Carbon Credits Guidelines, Policy Framework for trading in carbon markets being developed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC).

In a letter written to Prime Minister of Pakistan, TI Pakistan appreciates the Federal government's initiative to develop the 2024 policy guidelines for Trading in Carbon Markets.

As Pakistan develops its first policy guidelines for Trading in Carbon Markets, it is important that the framework includes robust oversight and transparency measures based on global best practices.

TI pointed out that there are integrity, transparency and accountability risks in the carbon markets.

It highlighted that as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change, Pakistan can leverage carbon markets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as outlined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

These markets offer essential economic incentives for transitioning to sustainable sources, helping Pakistan meet its 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

TI Pakistan recommends mitigating potential integrity risks in carbon credits and offset projects in Pakistan.

MoCC&EC should establish governance measures to mitigate integrity risks in the carbon credits market.

Verification of carbon credit projects must be independent of project developers to avoid conflicts of interest, it added.

A mechanism akin to the PPRA Rule 7 (Integrity Pact) should be implemented, imposing sanctions on project approving agencies, implementers, or intermediaries involved in corruption.

For participation of Local Communities in REDD+ Projects, TI Pakistan recommends that the Trading in Carbon Markets Guidelines ensure local community participation in REDD+ projects.

The MoCC&EC should establish a "Benefit Sharing Mechanism" to guarantee equitable financial and social benefits, prioritizing infrastructure, clean energy access, and community development.

For ensuring environmental integrity in the Carbon Market, it is suggested that the Climate Change Authority establish an effective oversight mechanism to ensure the integrity of the carbon market.

This body should validate the quality of carbon credits and monitor the approval and implementation of climate finance projects, ensuring accurate accounting of all carbon emissions, savings, and removals.

For robust Third-Party validation and verification, TI Pakistan recommends that the MoCC&EC create a centralized "Carbon Registry" to track and verify carbon offsetting claims through third-party validation.

This registry should enhance transparency and allow communities to monitor carbon credits. Additionally, the Guidelines should include Whistle blower Protection Mechanisms to support reporting of corruption without retaliation.