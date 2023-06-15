UrduPoint.com

Transparency International Representative Meets IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 08:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Representative of Transparency International Kashif Ali Sheikh visited the Central Police Office on Thursday and met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The IGP said during the public survey, the Transparency International and other organisations should bring forward modern police apps and services. He said the Punjab police had aligned the crime control and service delivery into two separate sectors to meet the modern policing requirements. The police image had improved after establishment of the Service and Protection Centres, 1787 Complaint Centre, Police Service Apps and Complaint Management System, Dr Usman Anwar said.

He said that in the last five years, more than 10.3 million people benefited from the police related facilities at the Police Service Centres under the modern mechanism, and not a single case of corruption was ever pointed out during the service delivery.

The IGP said that police service centres, public service apps, complaint systems were a reflection of the modern image of the Punjab police.

He said "we are trying to change the outdated concept of police station culture (thana culture) and improve overall perception of police by using modern technology".

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab police were providing legal aid and guidance to transgenders and other insecure sections of society, in addition to maintaining law and order, curbing criminals and protecting lives and properties of citizens.

TI Representative Kashif Ali Shaikh presented suggestions to the IGP Punjab highlighted positive character of the police.

The IGP also informed the delegation about the working of the Police Dashboard.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Usman also gave a commemorative souvenir of the Punjab police to Kashif Ali Sheikh.

DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present.

