ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that Transparency International Pakistan and World Economic Forum had appreciated Bureau's efforts in eradication of corruption as corruption is the root cause of all evils.

In a statement, he said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements. NAB is committed to make Pakistan corruption free as the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption.

He said that NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This was a reorganization of NAB's excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries.

NAB's seven Regional Bureaus from 2018 to 2020 have recovered Rs. 487 billion directly and indirectly which is record achievement.

According to details, the NAB Rawalpindi received 8,057 complaints in 2018, 8,727 in 2019 and 4,287 in 2020 and all complaints were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process.

NAB Rawalpindi authorized 215 complaint verifications in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 162 inquiries in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 in 2020. It also authorized 71 investigations in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020.

NAB Rawalpindi has filed 213 corruption references in 2018, 233 in 2019 and 246 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

The NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs. 196222.736054 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

In the last three years, the NAB Lahore received 10,211 complaints in 2018, 14,008 in 2019 and 5,023 in 2020 which were disposed off after due scrutiny and presently 757 complaints are under process as per law.

The NAB Lahore authorized 326 complaint verifications in 2018, 243 in 2019 and 148 in 2020. It also authorized 213 inquiries in 2018, 103 in 2019 and 56 in 2020.

The NAB Lahore authorized 37 investigations in 2018, 36 in 2019 and 26 in 2020. The NAB Lahore has filed 74 references in 2018, 55 in 2019 and 38 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 9631 million in 2018, Rs. 33554 million in 2019 and Rs. 29025 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

Similarly, the NAB Karachi received 10,561 complaints in 2018, 11,381 in 2019 and 6,483 in 2020 and all were disposed off after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process.

The NAB Karachi authorized 590 complaint verifications in 2018, 561 in 2019 and 382 in 2020. It also authorized 387 inquiries in 2018, 422 in 2019 and 335 in 2020.

NAB Karachi authorized 189 investigations in 2018, 197 in 2019 and 135 in 2020. NAB Karachi has filed 46 references in 2018, 28 in 2019 and 30 in 2020 in Accountability Courts as per law.

The NAB Karachi also recovered Rs. 8874.432 million in 2018, Rs. 3329.231 million in 2019 and Rs. 80975.781 million from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB KP received 5,756 complaints in 2018, 4,397 in 2019 and 2,474 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 307 complaints are under process as per law.

NAB KP authorized 483 complaint verifications in 2018, 245 in 2019 and 121 in 2020. It also authorized 235 inquiries in 2018, 95 in 2019 and 52 in 2020. The NAB KP authorized 48 investigations in 2018, 18 in 2019 and 20 in 2020.

It has filed 29 references in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 09 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

The NAB KP recovered Rs. 356.780 million in 2018, Rs. 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs. 131.780 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

Similarly, NAB Balochistan received 1,191 complaints in 2018, 836 in 2019 and 473 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. The NAB Balochistan authorized 112 complaint verifications in 2018, 169 in 2019 and 70 in 2020. It has also authorized 77 inquiries in 2018, 81 in 2019 and 53 in 2020.

The NAB Balochistan authorized 26 investigations in 2018, 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020. The NAB Balochistan has filed 13 references in 2018, 17 references in 2019 and 24 references in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

NAB Balochistan recovered Rs. 1054.022 million in 2018, Rs. 71.658 million in 2019 and Rs. 48.728 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Sukkur received 20,575 complaints in 2018, 26,161 in 2019 and 29,208 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. The NAB Sukkur authorized 520 complaint verifications in 2018, 628 in 2019 and 701 in 2020. It has also authorized 280 inquiries in 2018, 357 in 2019 and 401 in 2020.

The NAB Sukkur authorized 75 investigations in 2018, 119 in 2019 and 142 in 2020. The NAB Sukkur has filed 89 references in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 136 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

The NAB Sukkur recovered Rs. 748.672 million in 2018, Rs. 8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs. 16.882 billion in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Multan received 4,695 complaints in 2018, 5,555 in 2019 and 3,063 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 165 complaints are under process as per law.

The NAB Multan authorized 214 complaint verifications in 2018, 285 in 2019 and 236 in 2020. It has also authorized 75 inquiries in 2018, 127 in 2019 and 105 in 2020. The NAB Multan authorized 30 investigations in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 44 in 2020.

It has filed 80 references in 2018, 118 in 2019 and 117 references in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law.

The NAB Multan recovered Rs. 1220.49 million in 2018, Rs. 2384.08 million in 2019 and Rs. 499.82 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.