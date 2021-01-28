Transparency International’s report: Corruption level goes up in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The report has revealed that corruption has increased in Pakistan as it lowered four positions from 120 to 124 out of 180 countries during 2020.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Corruption increased in Pakistan this year as compared to the previous year, Transparency International (IT) issued its annual report on Thursday.

Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180—four points down from 2019’s ranking on a global corruption perception list issued by the international non-government organization.

According to the experts and the business people, TI has released the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) every year, ranking 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

Pakistan lost four position in 2020 as compared to 2019 and seven positions as compared to 2018. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117 in 2018.

Afghanistan’s corruption score improved by 3 and Turkey’s by 1 while India, Iran and Nepal’s corruption scores worsened by one point and Malaysia’s by two points.

In 2020, Pakistan’s score lowered to 31/100 from 32/100 in 2019 and rank to 124/180 from 120/180 in 2019.

Reacting to the report, PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said that the report was in English and they [PTI] would come to know about it by tomorrow.

“They don’t know yet as the report is in English,” said Maryam Aurangzeb.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill said that the report was compiled on the basis of the previous year’s data.