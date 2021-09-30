UrduPoint.com

Transparency, Merit To Be Ensured In Universities At All Costs: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:15 AM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that transparency and merit in universities would be ensured at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that transparency and merit in universities would be ensured at all costs.

Addressing the 30th Senate Session of King Edward Medical University and later talking to the media here, he said that full attention was being paid to research in the universities for the first time. Along with combating COVID-19, the people have to fulfill their responsibilities to prevent dengue and present government was ensuring all measures to provide best health facilities to the people, he added.

Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Member Punjab Assembly Nadeem Abbas, Additional Secretary Specialized Health Care and Medical education Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Finance, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and other members of the Senate attended the meeting.

The minutes of the 29th session were also approved during the Senate session and Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal presented details of achievements.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all vice chancellors in the universities of Punjab had been appointed on merit by the present government.

The culture of nepotism and political interference in institutions was being eliminated because it undermined merit and transparency. "We have to strengthen institutions in order to set the country on the road to progress," he mentioned.

The role of universities during coronavirus had been commendable and the programme of Telemedicine helpline for providing health related information to the people at their door step in coronavirus pandemic had also been very successful in medical universities, adding that this was not only remained successful in Pakistan but also in abroad as overseas Pakistanis and others were benefitting from Telemedicine.

On this occasion, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the steps taken by the present government in the field of research were unprecedented. She said that all development projects related to King Edward Medical University would be completed on time. She also appreciated the contribution of doctors and health workers during coronavirus pandemic.

