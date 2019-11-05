UrduPoint.com
Transparency Promised In CM's Rs 55bln Package For DG Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given Rs 55 billion development package for Dera Ghazi Khan and all schemes under the initiative would be executed in a transparent manner.

This was stated by DG Khan Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik here on Tuesday.

While conducting a open court along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmad in tehsil Taunsa Sharif, he said all departments concerned had been told in clear terms that no wrongdoing or corruption would be tolerated in execution of development schemes.

Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Khan said that they would be closely monitoring the development schemes' execution as per orders of the chief minister.

