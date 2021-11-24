Transparency, prudent financial management conspicuous symbols of govt: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that transparency and prudent financial management were conspicuous symbols of the Punjab government as huge amount had been saved in development schemes by enforcing strict financial discipline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that transparency and prudent financial management were conspicuous symbols of the Punjab government as huge amount had been saved in development schemes by enforcing strict financial discipline.

He said this during a meeting with Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal who called on him here at CM Office and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

No one could point a finger at development projects in the province, he stressed and added that financial transparency and governance of the Punjab government were worth following for other provinces.

He said the PTI-led government had presented the largest development budget in provincial historyand the latest technology was utilized to ensure timely utilization of funds. Similarly, a third-party validationsystem had also been introduced to maintain high standards and timely funds' spending, the CM added.