UrduPoint.com

Transparency Through EVMs To Be Ensured In Electoral Process: Sadaqat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:42 AM

Transparency through EVMs to be ensured in electoral process: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the government would use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and e-voting in the next general polls that will bring transparency to the election process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the government would use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and e-voting in the next general polls that will bring transparency to the election process.

Talking to private news channel he said there was a need of the hour to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machines on the electoral process which would be a great change in the country.

He said opposition parties were making hue and cry to avoid EVM electoral process in the country to save their rigging and horse trading in the election, he alleged.

Legislation regarding Internet-voting and EVM he said the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis will be completed soon and prime minster Imran Khan has already asked Overseas Pakistanis to be ready to cast their votes in the next elections.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the constitutional institution, which is responsible to conduct elections in accordance with the law . Legislation was the job of the parliament, if it becomes law than there was no one who has the right to object it, he added.

However, the government would expose opposition parties if they do not support the electoral process, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Job Hue Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Air Arabia posts solid third quarter net profit of ..

Air Arabia posts solid third quarter net profit of AED209 million

2 minutes ago
 Porters carry Istanbul's trade traditions on their ..

Porters carry Istanbul's trade traditions on their backs

5 minutes ago
 'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invit ..

'Stoked' Colbert livens up APEC after Ardern invite

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats ..

Foreign Journalists in Cuba Receive Online Threats Coming From US - Foreign Mini ..

11 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, ..

Tokyo stocks end higher on lower yen on 11th Nov, 2021

11 minutes ago
 Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.