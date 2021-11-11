Transparency through EVMs to be ensured in electoral process: Sadaqat Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the government would use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and e-voting in the next general polls that will bring transparency to the election process.

Talking to private news channel he said there was a need of the hour to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machines on the electoral process which would be a great change in the country.

He said opposition parties were making hue and cry to avoid EVM electoral process in the country to save their rigging and horse trading in the election, he alleged.

Legislation regarding Internet-voting and EVM he said the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis will be completed soon and prime minster Imran Khan has already asked Overseas Pakistanis to be ready to cast their votes in the next elections.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the constitutional institution, which is responsible to conduct elections in accordance with the law . Legislation was the job of the parliament, if it becomes law than there was no one who has the right to object it, he added.

However, the government would expose opposition parties if they do not support the electoral process, he said.