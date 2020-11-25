UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transparency To Be Ensured In Delivering Water To Farmers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Transparency to be ensured in delivering water to farmers: minister

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Wednesday directed that transparency should be made in the process of delivering water to farmers at tails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Wednesday directed that transparency should be made in the process of delivering water to farmers at tails.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review the overall performance of the irrigation department. Representatives of irrigation, Finance, P&D and Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit were present.

For the convenience and awareness of people, outlet size should be clearly described and work on the installation of data board should be completed as soon as possible, he added.

The minister stressed the need to prevent water losses and make the recharge system effective.

He directed that to early complete the rules for implementation on Water Act 2019 and quality, quantity and reservation of water be made more effective.

Earlier, a briefing was given by the irrigation department with regard to departmental matters. The meeting was also briefed about the departmental vision, action plan, implementation on departmental policies, service delivery and water Act 2019.

A feasibility study of Jalalpur Canal, Greater Thal Canal and small dams were reviewed while various proposals and strategy for the future plans came under discussion to make them practicable.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Agriculture Jahanian 2019

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

11 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

41 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

56 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

56 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

1 hour ago

Govt focusing on molesters' punishment with missio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.