Transparency to be ensured in delivering water to farmers: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Wednesday directed that transparency should be made in the process of delivering water to farmers at tails.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review the overall performance of the irrigation department. Representatives of irrigation, Finance, P&D and Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit were present.

For the convenience and awareness of people, outlet size should be clearly described and work on the installation of data board should be completed as soon as possible, he added.

The minister stressed the need to prevent water losses and make the recharge system effective.

He directed that to early complete the rules for implementation on Water Act 2019 and quality, quantity and reservation of water be made more effective.

Earlier, a briefing was given by the irrigation department with regard to departmental matters. The meeting was also briefed about the departmental vision, action plan, implementation on departmental policies, service delivery and water Act 2019.

A feasibility study of Jalalpur Canal, Greater Thal Canal and small dams were reviewed while various proposals and strategy for the future plans came under discussion to make them practicable.