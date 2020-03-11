Transparency to be ensured in wheat procurement process: Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo on Wednesday said that transparency would be maintained in the wheat procurement process and no interference of any authority would be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo on Wednesday said that transparency would be maintained in the wheat procurement process and no interference of any authority would be tolerated.

The decision of stopping departments to interfere in the wheat procurement process was taken in a meeting chaired by the Minister for Anti-Corruption at his office.

The meeting decided that no officer of Anti-Corruption Department would ask for any kind of favour in procurement process and if anyone was found involved in any malpractice, would be taken to task. It was also agreed in the meeting that if any officer of Sindh food Department was found involved in any corruption regarding wheat procurement, the matter would immediately be reported to Sindh Anti-Corruption Department so that a prompt action might be taken against the official.

On the occasion Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Director Anti-corruption Sindh Sohail Qureshi and other officers were also present.

Provincial Minister for Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo assured the Food Minister his full cooperation and said that Sindh Anti-corruption Department was committed to fighting against corruption at all levels.

He said that close cooperation between the departments could eradicate corruption and we might be able to get better results.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that a check and balance system was necessary to curb corruption in Sindh.