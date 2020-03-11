UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transparency To Be Ensured In Wheat Procurement Process: Sindh Minister For Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

Transparency to be ensured in wheat procurement process: Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo on Wednesday said that transparency would be maintained in the wheat procurement process and no interference of any authority would be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo on Wednesday said that transparency would be maintained in the wheat procurement process and no interference of any authority would be tolerated.

The decision of stopping departments to interfere in the wheat procurement process was taken in a meeting chaired by the Minister for Anti-Corruption at his office.

The meeting decided that no officer of Anti-Corruption Department would ask for any kind of favour in procurement process and if anyone was found involved in any malpractice, would be taken to task. It was also agreed in the meeting that if any officer of Sindh food Department was found involved in any corruption regarding wheat procurement, the matter would immediately be reported to Sindh Anti-Corruption Department so that a prompt action might be taken against the official.

On the occasion Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Director Anti-corruption Sindh Sohail Qureshi and other officers were also present.

Provincial Minister for Anti-corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo assured the Food Minister his full cooperation and said that Sindh Anti-corruption Department was committed to fighting against corruption at all levels.

He said that close cooperation between the departments could eradicate corruption and we might be able to get better results.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that a check and balance system was necessary to curb corruption in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption All Wheat

Recent Stories

USL-2020: UVAS getsfirst and 3rdpositions in Table ..

6 minutes ago

2 gangsters among 14 arrested, narcotics, valuable ..

3 minutes ago

Uniform national curriculum from class 1 to 6 to b ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

10 minutes ago

PCG seizes huge quantity of hashish, smuggled Iran ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.