Transparency, women participation in elections must for democratic system: DEC

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan on Wednesday said the transparent elections in peaceful atmosphere and maximum involvement of women in it were a must for the democratic system and stability of the country.

He expressed these views during an awareness session titled ‘Vote without violence’ organized here at Government Technical and Vocational Center (Female), Dera Ismail Khan. The participants were briefed on the voting process.

The DEC stressed the need to encourage women to take part in the electoral process for a bright future of the country, saying, it plays a key role in shaping the future of a democratic country.

Social worker Gulshan Bibi also addressed the session and urged the participants to play their role in increasing the women voters’ turn-out in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the importance of the vote, she said it was the right of all citizens aged over 18 to cast their votes.

She said there was a significant number of registered young voters in the country, adding, they should actively participate in ensuring transparent polling.