Open Menu

Transparency, Women Participation In Elections Must For Democratic System: DEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Transparency, women participation in elections must for democratic system: DEC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan on Wednesday said the transparent elections in peaceful atmosphere and maximum involvement of women in it were a must for the democratic system and stability of the country.

He expressed these views during an awareness session titled ‘Vote without violence’ organized here at Government Technical and Vocational Center (Female), Dera Ismail Khan. The participants were briefed on the voting process.

The DEC stressed the need to encourage women to take part in the electoral process for a bright future of the country, saying, it plays a key role in shaping the future of a democratic country.

Social worker Gulshan Bibi also addressed the session and urged the participants to play their role in increasing the women voters’ turn-out in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the importance of the vote, she said it was the right of all citizens aged over 18 to cast their votes.

She said there was a significant number of registered young voters in the country, adding, they should actively participate in ensuring transparent polling.

Related Topics

Election Vote Young Dera Ismail Khan Gulshan December Women All Government

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

44 minutes ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

5 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan