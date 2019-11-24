UrduPoint.com
Transparent Accountability Process To Continue: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Transparent accountability process to continue: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the process of transparent accountability would continue in the country.

Talking to media here, he said no one wanted to face accountability process, and whenever people were held accountable, they attempt to create hindrances in the way of the accountability process.

Responding to a question about Asif Ali Zardari's trial in Rawalpindi, Qureshi said the matter was sub judice.

He, however, said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was in government in Sindh and it was not cooperating in transparent accountability process.

To another question about ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's health and Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement about that, Qureshi said he could not comment on the issue, adding the health ministry could answer in a better way.

The foreign minister said Islamabad had categorically rejected Washington's claims about loans and their impact on the Pak economy in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Pakistan had expedited the CPEC projects and launched its second phase.

Qureshi said China's share in Pakistan's overall debt burden was small. However, the mega projects would have a positive impact on the national economy.

"Pakistan's total debt burden is $74 billion, of which CPEC is only $4.9bn. CPEC is a game-changer for the entire region and there is no restriction on any country, including the USA, to invest in the special economic zones, being established under CPEC," added Qureshi.

More/atf/bl/rsd

