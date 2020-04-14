Transparent, affordable housing schemes top priority of govt: Tariq Cheema

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday said that the government under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide affordable and transparent housing facilities to low income people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday said that the government under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide affordable and transparent housing facilities to low income people in the country.

Talking to a private news channel , minister for housing said the corruption rate in housing schemes was decreasing where more steps were needed for further improvement of its performance.

Ministry of Housing also launched a web portal to ensure transparency as well as accountability to improve its operational effectiveness.

He said various positive changes have been made in the affairs of various attached housing departments.

Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard and provision of houses to the people from low income and salaried class was among the top priorities of our leadership.

The government will introduce a legislation that allows filing of criminal charges against housing department officials involved in corruption, he added.

Replying to a question, he said government has already directed all Federal ministries and officials and institutions to submit and declare their personal assets and Prime minister would never compromise on across the board accountability.

It is very important for Pakistan that we do not allow crime to be shielded by politics, he added.

The minister said that recovery of national wealth plundered by the corrupt people would improve economic condition of the country.

Minister further replied that nation was fully confident in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policies of the new government.

Imran Khan is the only leader who can steer the country out of a crisis, he maintained.

Cheema said the people can only get justice if our institutions are strong and corruption free.

He said that we have to face challenges together and that temporary problems will be overcome with the people's support.

This time is not of doing politics in any way rather serving the country and nation, he said, adding, nation will always be grateful to doctors and paramedics for their services in the time of trial.