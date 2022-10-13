UrduPoint.com

Transparent Conduct Of MDCAT 2022 Big Challenge For ETEA, KMU: Secy HED

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Transparent conduct of MDCAT 2022 big challenge for ETEA, KMU: Secy HED

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Secretary Higher education Department Muhammad Daud Khan on Thursday said the transparent conduct of MDCAT 2022 would be a big challenge for Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

He assured that all important and necessary steps would be taken for this test on priority basis.

The secretary HED expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of ETEA and KMU regarding the MDCAT 2022 organized in KMU, in which Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, Special Secretary Health Abid Ullah Kaka Khel, Pro-Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Executive Director ETEA Khalid Ilyas, Director ETEA Dr Asim Ali Shah, KMU Coordinator Admission Prof. Dr Jawad Ahmed and Director Admission Muhammad Arshad Khan were also present.

In the meeting, besides confirming the decision of the provincial admission committee to hold the test on November 13 (Sunday), simultaneously in the five regions of the province, it was decided to prepare the test paper according to the syllabus of PMC under the management of ETEA.

The meeting also approved to conduct the test in indoor halls for the convenience of students and to avoid any kind of weather problems, besides confirming that the test will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. simultaneously in all the centres. Moreover, the meeting participants agreed that apart from providing the carbon copy of the paper to the students after the test, the answer key will be uploaded on the same day to PMC, ETEA and KMU websites.

Earlier, while addressing the meeting, Secretary HED Muhammad Daud Khan said, "In the past, ETEA and KMU have jointly conducted medical and dental admission tests successfully", adding it was also expected that transparent and best arrangements would be made for the success of the MDCAT 2022.

He said that the "organization of MDCAT is a manifestation of the trust" of Pakistan Medical Commission and Provincial Government on KMU and ETEA and hoped that both institutions would use all possible resources to make the test ideal.

