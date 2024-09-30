Transparent distribution of BISP’s quarterly installment underway:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The distribution of the quarterly installment of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was being carried out transparently in the district.

Talking to APP on Monday,the Deputy Director BISP Sargodha Razia Asim said that best arrangements were made to ensure that beneficiaries would not face any difficulties.

The Deputy Director stated that ten camps were set up in Sargodha, where approximately 70 retailers were working diligently.

‘So far 27,373 women have received their payments,each camp is equipped with clean drinking water, fans for ventilation, and chairs for seating to ensure that no woman faces any inconvenience', she said.

She further mentioned that the IDs of retailers against whom complaints of deductions were received have been blocked, and this practice would continue in the future as well.

Razia Asim emphasized that none would be allowed to deprive deserving women of their rights.

He appealed to the public to report against retailer or agent who were demanding money from the beneficiaries so that legal action could be taken against them.