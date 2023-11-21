Open Menu

Transparent Distribution Of Subsidized Wheat, Flour To Be Ensured Through Digitization In GB

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Food Department Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to implement biometric system with the support of Punjab Information Technology Board to ensure transparent supply and fair distribution of subsidized wheat and flour to deserving families

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Food Department Gilgit-Baltistan has decided to implement biometric system with the support of Punjab Information Technology board to ensure transparent supply and fair distribution of subsidized wheat and flour to deserving families.

The team of Punjab Information Technology Board informed the food officials about the features of the biometric system and that an integrated system will be developed for the transparent delivery and distribution of subsidized wheat and flour with a computerized system including an Android application.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Food Gilgit Baltistan Usman Ahmed said that transparent distribution and delivery of subsidized wheat and flour will be ensured through digitization in the food department in GB.

He further said that after the implementation of the biometric system, the process of distribution of flour to entitled households will be ensured through a transparent and impartial procedure and obstacles in the supply of wheat and flour to the deserving and entitled people will be removed. After this process there will be no wheat crisis in future, he added.

