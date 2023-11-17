Open Menu

Transparent Elections Brings Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Tareen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Friday said that only fair and transparent elections could bring the country out of the current economic and political crisis

He expressed these views on Friday while addressing a meeting regarding the preparations for the establishment day meeting and the meeting of the provincial and wing officials of the party to be held on November 19 at the PPP Quetta Division office at Airport Road.

He said that the PPP has fought for the rights of the people since its inception till date, for which the party workers and leaders were martyred and some of the PPP leaders were also imprisoned and tortured, but the party leaders never bargained for the rights of the people.

He said that the leadership of PPP endured all kinds of oppression but did not run away from the country, whenever the country was in trouble, the PPP took the country out of problems and even now only the PPP can do it.

He said that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has won the hearts of the workers of Balochistan by announcing to hold the main meeting in Quetta on the occasion of the foundation day of PPP.

The rally will be held in Quetta on November 30 and will be the biggest rally in the history of Balochistan, he mentioned.

He said that a joint meeting of the provincial and wing officials of the PPP would be held at the Quetta Division office on Airport Road regarding the preparations for the foundation day meeting.

