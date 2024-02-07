Open Menu

Transparent Elections Joint Responsibility: ACS South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Transparent elections joint responsibility: ACS South

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Wednesday that transparent and peaceful elections were the joint responsibility of the administration and police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Wednesday that transparent and peaceful elections were the joint responsibility of the administration and police.

He expressed these views while talking to the newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan.

They discussed the establishment of law and order during elections in South Punjab. Mr Saqib Zafar said that suppressing criminals in the Katcha area was a big challenge.

Police have made many sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the area. The P&D department has provided ample funds for the construction of check posts in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur Katcha areas, Saqib added.

Additional IGP South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan said that police have made constructive arrangements to maintain law and order during the elections. Police have also helped of Rangers and Pakistan Army to hold peaceful elections.

Maintaining law and order situation in South Punjab was a top priority, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Rahim Yar Khan Rajanpur Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

18 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

18 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

18 minutes ago
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

37 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

18 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

25 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

25 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan