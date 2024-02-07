Transparent elections joint responsibility: ACS South

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar said on Wednesday that transparent and peaceful elections were the joint responsibility of the administration and police.

He expressed these views while talking to the newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan.

They discussed the establishment of law and order during elections in South Punjab. Mr Saqib Zafar said that suppressing criminals in the Katcha area was a big challenge.

Police have made many sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the area. The P&D department has provided ample funds for the construction of check posts in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur Katcha areas, Saqib added.

Additional IGP South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan said that police have made constructive arrangements to maintain law and order during the elections. Police have also helped of Rangers and Pakistan Army to hold peaceful elections.

Maintaining law and order situation in South Punjab was a top priority, he concluded.