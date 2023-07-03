Transparent elections, only way to end political instability in country

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said free and fair elections were the only solution to economic challenges and political instability of the country.

He stated this while talking to media after a public gathering here in Gul-e-Imam area in which local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to join PPP. On this occasion, the state minister was accompanied by PPP District President Sardar Hidayt Ullah Khan Gandapur, Divisional General Secretary Fateh Sher and other party representatives.

Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Information Secretary of PPP, said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) believed in democracy and support in time elections in the country. He said that his party has started its preparations for elections across the country after the announcement of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit to Swat.

He vowed that PPP would succeed in the upcoming elections and make governments in center as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the previous government played an active role in making the IMF program a failure. However, he added, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar finalized a deal with IMF through a team work.

He said PPP, if succeeded to make government in center, would try to move the country towards development without the dependency on IMF.

Replying to a question, the state minister said it would take time to clean the wrong doings of the previous government.

To another question, he said the workers of PPP never crossed the red line even then when the party's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was judicially murdered and his daughter Benazir Bhutto were assassinated in Rawalpindi. He said the PPP always preferred national interest and said that democracy was the best revenge.

The incumbent government inherited the inflation due to the wrong policies of the previous government, he said and added that the steps were being taken to give relief to the people by ending inflation.

Replying to a question about PTI, Faisal Kundi said that PPP was not in favor of banning any political party.

About Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said that 32,000 families of Tank were currently benefiting under this program and the efforts were being made to increase this number up to 60,000. "More BISP offices were being established in different areas of Tank for the convenience of citizens," he said.

The state minister said "the PPP will end the deprivations of Tank."