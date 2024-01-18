Transparent Elections Top Priority Of The District Administrations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Tanveer ul Rahman on Thursday chaired a meeting in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Battagram and implementation of the Code of Conduct for the forthcoming General Elections in 2024.
The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer (DPO) Batgram, Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and representatives from both National and Provincial Assemblies, accompanied by various monitoring officers.
During the meeting, the Code of Conduct mandated by ECP for the free, fair, transparent, and impartial execution of the General Elections were discussed.
Candidates were duly instructed to adhere strictly to the code, and copies of the guidelines were distributed among them.
Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Bashir Ahmed also chaired a meeting emphasizing impartiality in the upcoming General Elections.
He briefed the participants and highlighted the objectives and significance of the meeting concerning the Code of Conduct applicable to all political parties and rival candidates during the upcoming general elections.
The DC issued a directive to all stakeholders, urging them to act in strict accordance with the Code of Conduct.
